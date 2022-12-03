Dr. Moises Googe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Googe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moises Googe, DO
Dr. Moises Googe, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Grand Rapids Associated Internists1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 380, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345
SHMG Neurosurgery - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-7900
SHMG Neurosurgery - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 267-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Googe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Googe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Googe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Googe has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Googe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Googe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Googe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Googe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Googe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.