Overview of Dr. Mollie Rice-Dorrough, MD

Dr. Mollie Rice-Dorrough, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.