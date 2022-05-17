Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molly Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Molly Cook, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
Performance Physical Therapy21 Division St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 727-4800
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. Molly Cook has taken so much thoughtful time into making me healthier. She has helped me tremendously! I am very fortunate to have a genuinely caring doctor.
About Dr. Molly Cook, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook works at
