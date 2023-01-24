See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Monica Crane, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Monica Crane, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monica Crane, MD

Dr. Monica Crane, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Crane works at Genesis Neuroscience Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Crane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Provision Physical Therapy
    1400 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 340, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 888-9494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Problems of Dementia Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia - Parkinsonian Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Associated Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease With Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neuroleptic-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crane?

    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr Crane was exceptional. She did a great job drawing my sister out so that she would answer questions. That is not easy to do. Dr Crane answered all the questions that my family had so that we understood what lies ahead.
    — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monica Crane, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monica Crane, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crane to family and friends

    Dr. Crane's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crane

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Crane, MD.

    About Dr. Monica Crane, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982713053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Crane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crane accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crane works at Genesis Neuroscience Clinic in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Crane’s profile.

    Dr. Crane has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monica Crane, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.