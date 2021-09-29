Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Crawford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Crawford, MD
Dr. Monica Crawford, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
Monica Handy Crawford MD LLC801 Noble St Ste 1022, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 281-8135
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr. I have ever used. Caring, compassionate and so professional. I would refer anyone I know to Dr. Monica.
About Dr. Monica Crawford, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225243603
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
