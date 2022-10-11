Dr. Monica Foley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Foley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Monica Foley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Davenport, IA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Waterford Family Dentistry1850 E 53rd St Ste 5, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 228-4614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spent tons of time with me on a regular cleaning, and also to fix some fillings. Gave thorough advice, never tried to upsell me, and cared very genuinely about my dental and overall health. I'd travel a very long distance to come see Dr. Foley.
About Dr. Monica Foley, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
NPI: 1245373737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Foley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.