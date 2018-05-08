Dr. Monika Chock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Chock, MD
Overview
Dr. Monika Chock, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Altos, CA.
Locations
Berman Skin Institute Medical Group Inc.4300 El Camino Real Ste 100, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (530) 822-9290
Berman Skin Institute Medical Group Inc3105 Cedar Ravine Rd Ste 201, Placerville, CA 95667 Directions (530) 626-1603
Sacramento Maternal Fetal Medicine Medical Group Inc.1792 Tribute Rd Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 678-7270
Berman Skin Institute - Fremont1860 Mowry Ave Ste 304, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 456-2390Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited her for the first time, since Dr. Barnard wasn't there the day of my appointment. She was thorough, friendly and quickly checked me over and took care of 3 minor problems. Made my next appointment with her. The minus: ongoing scheduling problems in this office, past 3 visits, and this time their phone wasn't answered when I tried to confirm my appointment. Apparently the phones have not been working for weeks. Like the Doctors but they need better support systems.
About Dr. Monika Chock, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1356668735
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chock.
