Overview

Dr. Monika Ummat, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ummat works at Pain and Headache Centers of Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.