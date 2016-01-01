Dr. Monika Ummat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ummat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Ummat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monika Ummat, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Pain and Headache Centers of Texas Pllc1313 La Concha Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 831-7800
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184930018
- PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ummat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ummat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ummat speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ummat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ummat.
