Dr. Monika Ummat, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monika Ummat, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ummat works at Pain and Headache Centers of Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Headache Centers of Texas Pllc
    1313 La Concha Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 831-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Autonomic Disorders
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Autonomic Disorders
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Monika Ummat, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1184930018
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monika Ummat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ummat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ummat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ummat works at Pain and Headache Centers of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ummat’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ummat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ummat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ummat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ummat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

