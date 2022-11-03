See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Garden City, NY
Dr. Monisha Sen, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monisha Sen, MD

Dr. Monisha Sen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sen works at Renee Lefland & Associates in Garden City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renee Lefland MD PC
    877 Stewart Ave Ste 25, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 03, 2022
    After angiogram.
    Mathew . P — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Monisha Sen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326129263
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sen works at Renee Lefland & Associates in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sen’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

