Dr. Sen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monisha Sen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monisha Sen, MD
Dr. Monisha Sen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sen works at
Dr. Sen's Office Locations
-
1
Renee Lefland MD PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 25, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sen?
After angiogram.
About Dr. Monisha Sen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1326129263
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sen works at
Dr. Sen speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.