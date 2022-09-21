Dr. Morounkeji Akin-Olugbemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akin-Olugbemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morounkeji Akin-Olugbemi, MD
Dr. Morounkeji Akin-Olugbemi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Akin-Olugbemi's Office Locations
Pediatric and Adolescent Healthy Lifestyle Ctr2525 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 929-3009Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Akin so much! She was the ped my OB recommended. We were planning on switching to another practice but after meeting her in the hospital after our daughter was born we decided to stay with her. It was hands down the best decision we’ve ever made for our child. She is kind and compassionate and just so unbelievably caring. She is more an old school doctor who takes the time to get to know her patients and their families. I’ve never had a problem getting in the same day when my daughter is sick. We do typically wait when we have an appointment but don’t mind because I know she will take her time with us when it’s our turn so it is worth every minute of our time to wait. She’s hands down one of the best!
About Dr. Morounkeji Akin-Olugbemi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- University of Lagos / College of Medicine
Dr. Akin-Olugbemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akin-Olugbemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akin-Olugbemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akin-Olugbemi speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Akin-Olugbemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akin-Olugbemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akin-Olugbemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akin-Olugbemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.