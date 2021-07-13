Dr. Morris Kokhab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokhab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Kokhab, MD
Overview of Dr. Morris Kokhab, MD
Dr. Morris Kokhab, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kokhab's Office Locations
1
John A Fagan MD Inc.974 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 932-1122
2
Anaheim Urgent Care Inc.831 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 533-2273
3
Anaheim Urgent Care Inc.22950 Vanowen St, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 887-2782
4
A-h Chiropractic886 W Foothill Blvd Ste E, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 932-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I saw Dr Kokhab he actually called me at home that evening to see how I was. Never had a doctor do that before..he was an exceptional doctor, could give me shots in my joints and I never felt a thing..He was my doctor for about 10 years and then his business started to grow so he gave me to another doctor who was ok but not Dr Kokhab, then that doctor left so I had Dr Kokhab again for a short while until he hired Dr Schulman so he gave me to her. She is great but not Dr Kokhab, I really miss him. His office has changed a lot, not warm and comfortable like before. There is a new office manager, I miss Rosemary. Nothing is the same.. sad.. But Dr Kokhab is a wonderful doctor..and Mary is great too. The staff could use some help, not friendly.
About Dr. Morris Kokhab, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245248681
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokhab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokhab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokhab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokhab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokhab.
