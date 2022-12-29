Overview of Dr. Morteza Meftah, MD

Dr. Morteza Meftah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Meftah works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.