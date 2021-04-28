Overview

Dr. Morton Singer Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia.



Dr. Singer Jr works at Mercy Clinic East Communities in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.