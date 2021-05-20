See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Morton Teich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Morton Teich, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Morton Teich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Teich works at MORTON M TEICH MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morton M Teich MD PC
    930 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-1821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Teich?

May 20, 2021
Dr Teich is an excellent doctor. He has been my allergist for 30 years. Under his care my quality of life has increased exponentially as I have learned how to manage my allergies.
Adriana Bernstein — May 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Morton Teich, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Morton Teich, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Teich to family and friends

Dr. Teich's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Teich

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Morton Teich, MD.

About Dr. Morton Teich, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 58 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740347202
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Morton Teich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Teich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Teich works at MORTON M TEICH MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Teich’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Teich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Morton Teich, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.