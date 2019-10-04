Overview

Dr. Moses Rajasingh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Rajasingh works at UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology in Easton, MD with other offices in Chestertown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.