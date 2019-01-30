Overview of Dr. Most Nahar, MD

Dr. Most Nahar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RANGPUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / INSTITUTE OF APPLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Nahar works at Pedia Aids Inc in Ozone Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.