Overview of Dr. Motasem Afyouni, MD

Dr. Motasem Afyouni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Afyouni works at Advanced Internal Medicine Of Michiana in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.