Dr. Mouatou Mouanoutoua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
University Cardiovascular Center2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 240, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 320-0545
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough. Nice personality, and kind.
- English, Burmese
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- University Of The Pacific School Of Pharmacy
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mouanoutoua speaks Burmese.
