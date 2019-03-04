See All Cardiologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Mouatou Mouanoutoua, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mouatou Mouanoutoua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mouanoutoua works at University Cardiovascular Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    University Cardiovascular Center
    2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 240, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 320-0545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bacterial Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2019
    Very thorough. Nice personality, and kind.
    Lee in MercedCA — Mar 04, 2019
    About Dr. Mouatou Mouanoutoua, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Burmese
    • 1396778189
    Education & Certifications

    • Aurora Sinai Medical Center
    • Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • University Of The Pacific School Of Pharmacy
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mouatou Mouanoutoua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouanoutoua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mouanoutoua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mouanoutoua works at University Cardiovascular Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mouanoutoua’s profile.

    Dr. Mouanoutoua has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouanoutoua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouanoutoua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouanoutoua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

