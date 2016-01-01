Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD
Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sabbagh's Office Locations
-
1
Mouin Sabbagh, MD201 Oak Dr S Ste 204, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 480-9886Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabbagh?
About Dr. Mouin Sabbagh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114937885
Education & Certifications
- University Ok Teaching Hospital
- Kasr-El-Aini University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Dr. Sabbagh speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.