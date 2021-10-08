See All Hematologists in Middletown, OH
Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD

Hematology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD

Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Reddy works at Dayton Physicians Network in Middletown, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH, Greenville, OH, Kettering, OH and Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Compton Center
    501 Atrium Dr Fl 1, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  2. 2
    Centerville
    2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 150, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  3. 3
    Dayton Physicians LLC - Urology
    1111 Sweitzer St Ste C, Greenville, OH 45331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  4. 4
    Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering
    3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  5. 5
    Dayton Physicians Network
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 107, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 08, 2021
    Dr. Reddy is a very competent and personable oncologist. She gets all my confidence in her treatment. She is always ready to listen and she acts quickly when she thinks there’s a problem. She makes you feel like she is the Doctor who wants to take care of you and she is your friend. Always greets with a smile! (When covid is over!). I am thankful to have Dr, Reddy as my Oncogist.
    Patricia Blauvelt — Oct 08, 2021
    About Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568649408
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wright State University
    Residency
    • Wright State University
    Internship
    • Wright State University
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

