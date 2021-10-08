Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD
Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Compton Center501 Atrium Dr Fl 1, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
2
Centerville2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 150, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
3
Dayton Physicians LLC - Urology1111 Sweitzer St Ste C, Greenville, OH 45331 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
4
Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
5
Dayton Physicians Network3130 N County Road 25A Ste 107, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is a very competent and personable oncologist. She gets all my confidence in her treatment. She is always ready to listen and she acts quickly when she thinks there’s a problem. She makes you feel like she is the Doctor who wants to take care of you and she is your friend. Always greets with a smile! (When covid is over!). I am thankful to have Dr, Reddy as my Oncogist.
About Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1568649408
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Wright State University
- Wright State University
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
