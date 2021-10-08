Overview of Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD

Dr. Mridula Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Dayton Physicians Network in Middletown, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH, Greenville, OH, Kettering, OH and Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.