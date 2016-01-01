Dr. Muhammad Qureshi, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Qureshi, MB is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Heart, 200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905, (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Muhammad Qureshi, MB
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1407065014
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Insurance accepted: Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Online scheduling available via Healthline FindCare.
Telehealth services offered.
Languages spoken: Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
