Overview of Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS

Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Tapal works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.