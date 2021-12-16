See All Rheumatologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS

Rheumatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS

Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Tapal works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tapal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Clinic
    421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9311
  2. 2
    Deaconess Clinic -downtown
    120 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Amyloidosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Injuries
Foot Conditions
Goodpasture's Disease
Hand Conditions
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Knee Disorders
Limb Cramp
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Pulmonary Disease
Spine Disorders
Systemic Vasculitis
Trigger Finger
Vascular Disease
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS

    • Rheumatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407841117
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
    • Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tapal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tapal accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tapal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tapal has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

