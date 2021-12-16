Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS
Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Tapal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tapal's Office Locations
-
1
Deaconess Clinic421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9311
-
2
Deaconess Clinic -downtown120 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708 Directions (812) 426-9311
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tapal?
Dr. Tapal is thorough on his examination and in his explanation of his diagnosis. He is easy to relate to.
About Dr. Mujtaba Tapal, MB BS
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407841117
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapal accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapal works at
Dr. Tapal has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.