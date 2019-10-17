Overview

Dr. Mumtaz Almansour III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Almansour III works at East County Family Health Center Inc in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.