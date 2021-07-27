Dr. Munazza Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munazza Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Munazza Ahmed, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Chinakarn, Lattee W., M.d.1524 Sunset Blvd Ste B, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is good at what she does
About Dr. Munazza Ahmed, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679830962
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
