Dr. Munazza Ahmed, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Ahmed works at CHINAKARN, LATTEE W., M.D. in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

