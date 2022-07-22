Overview of Dr. Mushrik Kaisey, MD

Dr. Mushrik Kaisey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their fellowship with Temple U



Dr. Kaisey works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.