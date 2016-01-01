Overview

Dr. My Pham, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pham works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.