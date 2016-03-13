Dr. Myrna Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrna Kuo, MD
Overview of Dr. Myrna Kuo, MD
Dr. Myrna Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kuo works at
Dr. Kuo's Office Locations
Werner H Grebe Inc1329 Lusitana St Ste 202, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I would strongly recommend Dr. Myrna Kuo to family and friends. She is an excellent listener with 100% consistent follow-up on open issues. I have some really weird stuff going on, and Dr. Myrna is totally honest about what she knows and does not know about my off-the-wall issues. My husband's issues are more routine, and she keeps him in good health all the time. I have dealt with multiple chronic issues for over thirty years, and she has been very kind and patient.
About Dr. Myrna Kuo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1588831309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.