Overview of Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD

Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.



Dr. Bodnar works at Aurora Health Center in Grafton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.