Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD
Overview of Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD
Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.
Dr. Bodnar's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.
215 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 375-3700
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I was treated by Dr. Bodnar for increasingly painful lower back muscles which were causing reduced mobility in my daily life. Surprisingly, Dr. Bodnar read my online chart before entering the exam room! He listened carefully to my description of the reason for the visit. After an exam, he ordered X-rays. He reviewed the results with me and wrote a prescription. I was impressed that Dr. Bodnar took time to suggest changes in my daily routine to reduce the recurrence of another spasm of my back muscles.
About Dr. Myron Bodnar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568493054
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodnar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodnar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodnar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodnar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodnar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodnar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodnar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.