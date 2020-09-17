Dr. Nabil Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Saleh, MD
Overview of Dr. Nabil Saleh, MD
Dr. Nabil Saleh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Saleh's Office Locations
Nabil Saleh, M.D., Ltd.1111 Superior St Ste 412, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-0113
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing staff. So caring and dedicated. Always up to date with current practice with evidence based care. Dr. Saleh is always open to new ways and together we work as a team to treat my child. Sometimes it takes a little longer to be seen but I can hear the doctor laughing next door with the children and parents so I know he's taking care of them and gives 100% attention. Love this doctor.
About Dr. Nabil Saleh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1043205222
Education & Certifications
- Kettering Genl Hosp|Northampton Genl Hosp|Rush University Medical Center
- Alexandria U Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
