Dr. Nadeem Faruqi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College|Sindh Medical College|Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.
Dominion Cardiology2731 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 445-8034
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205886900
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp-U Conn Hlth Ctr|Hartford Hosp-U Conn Hlth Ctr|Mayo Clinic|Michigan State University | University of South Florida|University of Connecticut|Mayo Clinic|University of Connecticut
- Cook County Hospital | Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center | Sparrow Hospital|Suny Downstate Medical Center|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College|Sindh Medical College|Sindh Medical College
- Cardiology
