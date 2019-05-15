See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nader Helmi, DO

Pain Medicine
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nader Helmi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Helmi works at www.painmds.com in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    www.painmds.com
    6070 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 307-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Arthritis
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 15, 2019
    Dr. Helmi he is a very good listener And discusses your options with you
    — May 15, 2019
    About Dr. Nader Helmi, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932376407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nader Helmi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Helmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

