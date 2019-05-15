Dr. Nader Helmi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Helmi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nader Helmi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Helmi works at
Locations
www.painmds.com6070 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 307-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Helmi he is a very good listener And discusses your options with you
About Dr. Nader Helmi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helmi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Helmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.