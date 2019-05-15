Overview

Dr. Nader Helmi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Helmi works at www.painmds.com in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.