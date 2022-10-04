See All Family Doctors in Cheverly, MD
Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Tavakoli works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center
  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • MedStar St. Mary's Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 04, 2022
I have been knowing Dr. Tavakoli over 20 years, he is a well dress family doctor, listen to your needs, very great at explaining all of your test results and very quick to refer you to see a specialists. Dr. Tavakoli, have the knowledge he do not rely on computers, in order for him to do his work. He can look at most problems and tell you exactly what you have. The best doctor. He also see my husband. Keep the good work up with many more years. Mrs. G. Campbell
G. Campbell — Oct 04, 2022
About Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407059413
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Prince George's Hospital Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavakoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tavakoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tavakoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tavakoli works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. View the full address on Dr. Tavakoli’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavakoli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavakoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavakoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

