Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavakoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Tavakoli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Capital Region Medical Group2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavakoli?
I have been knowing Dr. Tavakoli over 20 years, he is a well dress family doctor, listen to your needs, very great at explaining all of your test results and very quick to refer you to see a specialists. Dr. Tavakoli, have the knowledge he do not rely on computers, in order for him to do his work. He can look at most problems and tell you exactly what you have. The best doctor. He also see my husband. Keep the good work up with many more years. Mrs. G. Campbell
About Dr. Nader Tavakoli, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1407059413
Education & Certifications
- Prince George's Hospital Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavakoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavakoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavakoli works at
Dr. Tavakoli speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavakoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavakoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavakoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.