Dr. Nadia Abu-Nijmeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Nadia Abu-Nijmeh, MD
Dr. Nadia Abu-Nijmeh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Jordan University, Amman, Jordan and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Abu-Nijmeh's Office Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Pediatrics - Ridge2121 Ridge Ave Ste 101, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 820-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and took her time.
About Dr. Nadia Abu-Nijmeh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1972554533
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital - Chicago, Illinois
- Jordan University, Amman, Jordan
- Pediatrics
Dr. Abu-Nijmeh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
