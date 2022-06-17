See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Nadia Blanchet, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Nadia Blanchet, MD

Dr. Nadia Blanchet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center

Dr. Blanchet works at Nadia Blanchet MD in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blanchet's Office Locations

    Nadia Blanchet MD
    Nadia Blanchet MD
    9210 Forest Hill Ave Ste B1, Richmond, VA 23235
(804) 392-5327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Eyelid Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Eyelid Surgery

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Blanchet is the most amazing, caring, plastic surgeon and there are not enough superlatives to describe her!  I had a double mastectomy in 2010 and reconstruction surgery with another plastic surgeon. Unfortunately, I had many complications, and had to keep going under the knife to try to fix each new issue or infection.  I ended up with what I called "nippleless skin mounds" on my chest.  It was hard looking at them every day knowing I once had beautiful breasts.  I thought I had finally given up hope of ever looking like a real woman again, when a friend told me I needed to go see Dr. Blanchet.  At our first meeting she opened my chart and realized I was there for a breast reconstruction revision consultation.  She was clearly excited and told me she LOVED revision surgery!  Then she took a softer tone and said she was sorry I needed revision surgery and didn't mean to sound happy about it.  Little did she know, that initial response was exactly what I was hoping for!  I had alre
    DeniseV — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Nadia Blanchet, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851402515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadia Blanchet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanchet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchet works at Nadia Blanchet MD in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Blanchet’s profile.

    Dr. Blanchet has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

