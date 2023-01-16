Overview of Dr. Nadia Malik, MD

Dr. Nadia Malik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Malik works at Tri-Cities Cardiology in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.