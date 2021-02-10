See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM

Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Wassel works at Stride Medical LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wassel's Office Locations

    Stride Medical LLC
    3662 E Sunset Rd Ste 115, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 708-2436
    8425 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 803-5534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Carpenters Health and Welfare
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • One Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2021
    This guy is awesome. A no bull---- guy. He gives it to you straight. And he's a hell of a surgeon. He saved my foot when others would have just amputated it. If you have a foot issue, he's the one to call.
    Kevin — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033593843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LECOM/Millcreek
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • George Mason University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wassel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wassel works at Stride Medical LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Wassel’s profile.

    Dr. Wassel has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

