Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM
Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Wassel's Office Locations
Stride Medical LLC3662 E Sunset Rd Ste 115, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 708-2436
- 2 8425 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 803-5534
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Carpenters Health and Welfare
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- One Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is awesome. A no bull---- guy. He gives it to you straight. And he's a hell of a surgeon. He saved my foot when others would have just amputated it. If you have a foot issue, he's the one to call.
About Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1033593843
Education & Certifications
- LECOM/Millcreek
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- George Mason University
Dr. Wassel works at
Dr. Wassel has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wassel speaks Persian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassel.
