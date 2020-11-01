Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD
Overview
Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1650 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 400, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-0580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
I was concerned about standard male pattern hair loss. So, I decided to do something about it. I shopped around and chose Dr. Prasad because walking into her office feels like you are walking into someone's home. Additionally, Dr. Prasad has a warmth and an exceedingly kind aura that supplements her professionalism and medical knowledge & training. I knew in my heart that she was the right choice and that she would take great care of me. I was right! She put 1500 grafts in the front and 1000 in my crown. I could not be happier with the results! It looks amazing. I am two years past 40 and look like I did when I was 20. Getting the procedure done and choosing Dr. Prasad was one of the best decisions of my life!
About Dr. Nalini Prasad, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972856490
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.