Dr. Nam Dong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITAS MUHAMMADIYAH YOGYAKARTA / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN.
Nam Si Dong M.d.inc.14082 Magnolia St Ste 111, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 898-0424
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1508968223
- UNIVERSITAS MUHAMMADIYAH YOGYAKARTA / FAKULTAS KEDOKTERAN
- Pediatrics
Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong speaks Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.
