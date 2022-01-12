Dr. Nancy Aria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Aria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Aria, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA.
Dr. Aria works at
Locations
James Aria MD PC2865 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 461-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aria?
I think Dr. Aria is fabulous. I have gone to her for seven years and have been very happy. She is warm, friendly, professional and a very good listener. She has found some basal cell skin cancer on my arm. She’s always happy to look at spots I am concerned about. I highly recommend her and the people in her office. They’re all great!
About Dr. Nancy Aria, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1730280231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aria works at
Dr. Aria has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.