Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Cheng, MD
Dr. Nancy Cheng, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Cheng works at
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, 4700 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy, 2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083
Michigan Medicine, 1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109
I found Dr. Cheng to be awesome!! I have received care at the upjohn center for over 17 years and have had several doctors. She listens and is wise beyond her years! I always feel she has my best interests at heart!! I feel that the upjohn center saved my life. All wonderful doctors!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1134501893
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
