Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD
Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurodevelopment Disabilities. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Dodge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dodge's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory35 Michigan St NE # MC056, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2009
-
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 267-2009Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dodge?
Dr Dodge has been very helpful for us, responsive to concerns we have about our child and thorough in the care she offers. She listens to and answers questions and has never made us feel silly for asking questions.
About Dr. Nancy Dodge, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1801849138
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (GME)
- Northwestern University (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodge works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.