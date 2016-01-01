See All General Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Nancy Kalinowski, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Kalamazoo, MI
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nancy Kalinowski, MD

Dr. Nancy Kalinowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kalinowski works at Bronson Internal Medicine Hospital Specialists in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalinowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bronson Hand & Elbow Surgery Specialists - Kalamazoo
    601 John St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 341-8481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Nancy Kalinowski, MD

Specialties

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508817909
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Mich St University Butterworth Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bronson and Borgess Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Kalinowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalinowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalinowski works at Bronson Internal Medicine Hospital Specialists in Kalamazoo, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kalinowski’s profile.

    Dr. Kalinowski has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalinowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalinowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

