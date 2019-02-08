Dr. Nancy Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Salem, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Salem, MD
Dr. Nancy Salem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
Oakland Women's Health6079 W Maple Rd Ste 110, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-9615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician. Takes the time to hear your concerns and address them. Very professional and personable. Would definately recommend. Will continue to see her and establish a long term relationship with this provider.
About Dr. Nancy Salem, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
