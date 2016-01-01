Dr. Nancy Schell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Schell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nancy Schell, MD
Dr. Nancy Schell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Zion, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Schell's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Schell, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schell has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.
