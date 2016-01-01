Dr. Shibayama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Shibayama, MD
Overview of Dr. Nancy Shibayama, MD
Dr. Nancy Shibayama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Shibayama works at
Dr. Shibayama's Office Locations
Nancy Shibayama M.d. Inc.11795 Education St Ste 209, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 886-6700
- 2 1380 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 106, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (560) 368-9755
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Shibayama, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346242674
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
