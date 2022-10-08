Dr. Nancyanne Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancyanne Schmidt, MD
Dr. Nancyanne Schmidt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
I had so much pain and swelling from my rheumatoid arthritis, which is so much better thanks to Dr Schmidt! Shes a great communicator-I leave her office with a clear understanding of my treatment plan (which she always writes out) and she always calls to follow-up on my test results. Very kind and empathetic too!
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1659727790
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
