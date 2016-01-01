Dr. Nancybel Urena, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancybel Urena, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancybel Urena, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Parkland, FL.
Dr. Urena works at
Locations
-
1
Parkland Family Dentistry7501 N State Road 7, Parkland, FL 33073 Directions (954) 645-8033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urena?
About Dr. Nancybel Urena, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1972033199
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urena accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Urena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Urena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urena works at
Dr. Urena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.