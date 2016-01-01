Overview of Dr. Naomi Sullivan, MD

Dr. Naomi Sullivan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Bellingham Arthritis & Rheumatology Center in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Temporal Arteritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.