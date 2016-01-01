Overview

Dr. Nasima Vira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Vira works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.