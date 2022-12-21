Dr. Natalie Bene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Bene, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Bene, MD is a Dermatologist in York, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Bene works at
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center Of York400 Pine Grove Cmns, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 755-4422Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I went to have a thing on my back checked out and for a full skin exam. I was taken back to the exam room right away by Deb. She was pleasant and caring. I was examined by Paige, whose title is something like Physician Assistant. She was thorough, asked questions, and listened to mine. She answered all of my questions and provided helpful information. I am delighted with the care I received and my interactions with Deb and Paige.
About Dr. Natalie Bene, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1164405353
Education & Certifications
- Skin Cancer Center, Cincinnati
- Dermatology, SUNY Buffalo/Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions

